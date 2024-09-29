Action being taken against absent police personnel: DMP commissioner
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Mainul Hasan on Sunday said processes have already started to take action against the police personnel who haven’t joined their workplace yet.
He made the remark while responding to a question from reporters at the opening ceremony of the CRAB-Walton Football Festival at Paltan Outer Stadium in Dhaka.
The DMP commissioner said they arrested many criminals and recovered firearms from Geneva Camp in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur after conducting drives.
Replying to a query, he said police have already started working with a fresh endeavour to improve law and order in the capital.
He warned that action will be taken upon investigation against the top criminals who were freed once they get involved in crimes further.
Chaired by CRAB president Kamruzzaman Khan, general secretary Sirajul Islam, former presidents Abu Saleh Akan and Abul Khayer, DMP’s senior officials, among others, were present at the event.