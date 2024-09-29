Action being taken against absent police personnel: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Mainul Hasan on Sunday said processes have already started to take action against the police personnel who haven’t joined their workplace yet.

He made the remark while responding to a question from reporters at the opening ceremony of the CRAB-Walton Football Festival at Paltan Outer Stadium in Dhaka.

The DMP commissioner said they arrested many criminals and recovered firearms from Geneva Camp in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur after conducting drives.