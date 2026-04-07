Bangladeshi youth shot at Patgram border: BSF regrets, assures action
A Bangladeshi youth was injured by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Dhobolsuti border in Patgram of Lalmonirhat on Monday morning.
Following the incident, a flag meeting was held at the battalion commander level between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the BSF.
During the meeting, the BSF expressed regret over the unwanted incident and assured that appropriate measures would be taken according to their regulations.
The injured, Md. Mizan Hossain, 18, was initially treated at Patgram Upazila Health Complex and later referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Lieutenant Colonel Syed Fazle Munim, commander of the 61st Teesta Battalion of BGB in Lalmonirhat, confirmed the overall situation.
According to a BGB press release, at around 10:00 am on Monday, Md. Mizan Hossain, a resident of Rahmatpur village in Patgram was hit by a single round of rubber bullet fired by a member of the Gomati BSF camp under the 98th BSF Battalion. The incident occurred near the zero line adjacent to Main Pillar 826/1-S at the Dhobolsuti border.
In response to the incident, a flag meeting took place at around 12:00 pm near Main Pillar 887/5-S at the Dhobolsuti border, approximately 20 yards inside Bangladeshi territory at a location called Gatiarbhita.
Lieutenant Colonel Syed Fazle Munim led the BGB delegation, while BSF’s 98th Battalion Commandant Shri Sunil Kumar led the BSF side.
The press release further stated that during the meeting, the reason for the BSF personnel firing directly at Mizan Hossain was discussed. The BSF commandant expressed regret and assured that appropriate measures would be taken as per their regulations.
Lieutenant Colonel Syed Fazle Munim added that both sides discussed measures to prevent any future firing incidents along the border. It was agreed that any issues would be resolved through mutual exchange of information between the border forces of the two countries.