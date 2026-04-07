Bangladeshi youth shot at Patgram border: BSF regrets, assures action

A Bangladeshi youth was injured by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Dhobolsuti border in Patgram of Lalmonirhat on Monday morning.

Following the incident, a flag meeting was held at the battalion commander level between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the BSF.

During the meeting, the BSF expressed regret over the unwanted incident and assured that appropriate measures would be taken according to their regulations.