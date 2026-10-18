Jagannath University: Questions raised over back-to-back ‘Beef Feasts’

Jagannath University students have organised another ‘beef feast’, this time arranged by the university unit of Bangladesh Khelafat Chhatra Majlis.

Earlier on Saturday (17 October) morning, a cow was slaughtered on the road between the vice-chancellor's residence and the Mathematics Department.

Later at around 3:30 pm, beef tehari was distributed in front of the Central Shaheed Minar. The student organisation also arranged a qawwali programme on campus for the evening.

However, questions have been raised about the rationale for organising two consecutive, large-scale ‘beef feasts’, particularly during Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

The organisers said students were charged Tk 40 each as a registration fee to participate in the programme. They bought a cow for Tk 85,000 and distributed food from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Saturday. They also claimed to have arranged mutton kacchi biryani for Hindu students.