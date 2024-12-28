Going to polls amid unrest will be dangerous: Hossain Zillur Rahman

It will be dangerous to go to polls amid unrest, former caretaker government advisor Hossain Zillur Rahman commented on Friday.

He hoped political leaders would agree with him. He thinks the desire aroused through the political changeover is obviously the desire to regain voting rights. Added to this are two more desires – one is insaf (justice) and another is dignity.

Hossain Zillur Rahman said this while participating in a session of national dialogue on “Unity in Which Way”, at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital on Friday afternoon.

Friday was the first day of the two-day dialogue on unity, reforms and elections. The dialogue has been organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies (FBS).