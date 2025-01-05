The government will hold talks with political parties to prepare the 'July Proclamation', chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

"Talks continue over the July Proclamation; works have been going on to this end. Talks will be held with the political parties soon," he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here this evening.

After holding talks with the political parties, Alam said, the draft of the 'July Proclamation' will be prepared.

About the probe into the much-talked-about Sagar-Runi murder, he said the probe has been reopened and evidences of the killing are being scrutinized.