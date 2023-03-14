Bangladesh

Jamiruddin Sircar deposits Tk 2.8m to govt treasury in graft case

Prothom Alo English Desk

Former Jatiya Sangsad speaker Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar Tuesday deposited Tk 2.8 million (27.86 lakh) to the state exchequer following a recent court judgment in a graft case, reports BSS.

Judge Prodip Kumar Roy of Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 on 6 March pronounced the judgment, fining the former speaker Tk 2.8 million in a case filed for embezzling money in the name of treatment cost by misusing his power.

Confirming the matter to BSS, Sircar's lawyer Hannan Bhuiyan said they deposited the money through challan at Sonali Bank Supreme Court branch.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 28 December 2010, filed five separate cases against Sircar, former BNP secretary general Khandker Delwar Hossain, former deputy speaker Akhter Hamid Siddiqui and national parliament official Ashraful Islam.

The court in its order against Sircar, said the convict would be exempted from the other four cases when he would deposit the money fined in this case.

