Jamiruddin Sircar deposits Tk 2.8m to govt treasury in graft case

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 28 December 2010, filed five separate cases against Sircar, former BNP secretary general Khandker Delwar Hossain, former deputy speaker Akhter Hamid Siddiqui and national parliament official Ashraful Islam.

The court in its order against Sircar, said the convict would be exempted from the other four cases when he would deposit the money fined in this case.