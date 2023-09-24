AL doesn’t care about sanctions, visa restrictions

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the ruling party does not care about the sanctions or visa restrictions by the US. BNP will be affected by the visa restrictions since the party will try to obstruct the election.
Obaidul Quader made this comment at Shahjalal International Airport upon arrival from Singapore today. He went to Singapore on 16 September for treatment.
“Why visa policy and sanctions? It’s for a peaceful election. We want to hold free and peaceful election. That is our pledge. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly pledged this to people.”
Indicating BNP, Obaidul Quader said, “Those who don’t want elections, want to make the election questionable, want to make everything an issue out of frustration or a reason to become happy after their botched movement. Sanctions and visa policy will hurt them as they will obstruct the election. We will see how effective the visa policy is if they come to thwart the election."
Incidentally, the state department of the United States on Friday announced that steps were being taken to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.
Replying to a question of a journalist, Quader said there is no rationale of reinstating the caretaker government system in the country as the High Ccourt scrapped it.
The election in Bangladesh will be held in line with elections around the world, he added.
On foreign observers, Quader said sending observers is the internal matter of the respective countries.
He said two selfies within a week has made BNP uncomfortable and dashed all their hopes.