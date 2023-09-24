AL doesn’t care about sanctions, visa restrictions

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the ruling party does not care about the sanctions or visa restrictions by the US. BNP will be affected by the visa restrictions since the party will try to obstruct the election.

Obaidul Quader made this comment at Shahjalal International Airport upon arrival from Singapore today. He went to Singapore on 16 September for treatment.

“Why visa policy and sanctions? It’s for a peaceful election. We want to hold free and peaceful election. That is our pledge. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly pledged this to people.”