PM Hasina in London to attend coronation of UK’s King Charles III

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London on an official visit to the UK to attend the coronation of UK’s King Charles III.
The flight carrying the PM landed at Heathrow International Airport in London at 11:49 pm local time (4:49 am Friday Bangladesh Time).
She flew to London on a five-day visit after concluding a six-day visit to the USA.
During her stay in London, Hasina will attend the coronation of UK’s King Charles III, hosted by Buckingham Palace on 6 May. She will represent Bangladesh at the ceremony.
It will be held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May and the King, who will be crowned along with the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch since 1066.
She is expected to attend a reception for the King and Queen Consort to be held at Buckingham Palace on 5 May.
Also, on the same day, the PM will take part in the Commonwealth Leaders’ Forum hosted by the Commonwealth secretary general at Marlborough House in presence of the king.
It is expected that the heads of states or governments of about 130 countries (including the heads of governments of most Commonwealth countries) will participate in the coronation ceremony to be held in the UK after 70 years.
During the visit, prime minister Hasina will also attend a civic reception organized at a London hotel and exchange views with expat Bangladeshis and British citizens of Bangladeshi origin.
The PM is expected to return home on 9 May, concluding her 15-day three-nation visit to Japan, the USA and the UK.
PM Hasina was in Japan from 25 to 28 April at the invitation of Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.