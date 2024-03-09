BNP leader Kajal arrested over clashes centering SCBA polls

The police arrested BNP leader Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal in a case filed over clashes centering the vote counting in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

Kazal was general secretary candidate from the BNP-supported panel in SCBA election.

BNP’s legal affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal told Prothom Alo that Kazal was arrested from Topkhana Road in the city at around 7:15pm today, Saturday.

Azharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Ramna Zone police, told Prothom Alo that he heard about the arrest of Kazal over a case filed in connection with clashes centering the vote counting of SCBA polls. Kazal was named as an accused in the case.

Kazal is a member of BNP’s central executive committee. Quoting a colleague of Kazal, Kasier Kamal said the police arrested him after he came out of his legal chamber in the city's Topkhana Road.