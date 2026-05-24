Eid travel begins, risks at 94 spots; fears of suffering due to rain and accidents

The journey of home-bound people for Eid celebrations started yesterday, Saturday. However, the main rush is still pending. Railway and transportation sector officials say the main crowd will occur from Monday to Wednesday. On one hand, people will be rushing home from Dhaka, while sacrificial animals will be arriving on the way to Dhaka.

This time, the condition of the country's roads and highways can be said to be relatively good. However, due to development projects, there is a risk of congestion on the Dhaka–Sylhet and Dhaka–Northern Bangladesh routes. Highway police have already identified 94 locations on highways where congestion may occur.

These include toll plazas of major bridges, intersections, and important industrial and market areas. The experts believe that the management will determine whether there will be discomfort in the last three days of Eid travel.

Researchers from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have shown that 12 million to 15 million people leave Dhaka in the 3-4 days before Eid. Especially during Eid-ul-Azha, the most people leave Dhaka. On average, 3. 5 million people will leave Dhaka daily.

However, the transportation system, including buses, trains, and motorcycles, can accommodate 2. 2 million people. To meet the demand of the rest, unsuitable vehicles hit the road.