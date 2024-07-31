Harun transferred from DB
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional commissioner Md Harun or Rashid has been transferred from Detective Branch (DB) to additional commissioner (crime and operation).
An office order signed by DMP commissioner Md Habibur Rahman was issued in this regard.
Moha. Ashrafuzzaman, another additional commissioner of DMP, has been given the charge of DB of DMP. He was in charge of logistic, finance and procurement department in DMP.
DB recently picked up six coordinators of Students Against Discrimination, three from hospital, to its custody. Harun also posted his picture dining with the quota reform leaders.
The High Court on Monday criticized Harun's activities while commenting on a his video dining with six detained coordinators of quota reform movement.
The court asked him not to mock the nation by taking people to the DB office and then seating them at a dining table.
He was also criticised during a meeting of 14-party alliance.