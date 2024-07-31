Harun transferred from DB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional commissioner Md Harun or Rashid has been transferred from Detective Branch (DB) to additional commissioner (crime and operation).

An office order signed by DMP commissioner Md Habibur Rahman was issued in this regard.

Moha. Ashrafuzzaman, another additional commissioner of DMP, has been given the charge of DB of DMP. He was in charge of logistic, finance and procurement department in DMP.