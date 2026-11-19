Tulip Siddiq plans to sue former interim govt chief Yunus
Former British minister Tulip Siddiq has said she plans to take legal action against former Bangladesh interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus, accusing his administration of malicious prosecution over corruption allegations.
“I had been the victim of a malicious prosecution,” The Guardian quoted her as telling Politics Unleashed.
Siddiq resigned from the UK government amid allegations that she had benefited from her aunt Sheikh Hasina’s regime in Bangladesh.
In December 2025, a Bangladeshi court sentenced her to two years in prison after trying her in absentia in a corruption case.
She was found guilty of influencing Hasina to secure a plot of land for her family on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Siddiq has strongly denied the allegations and is unlikely to serve the sentence as she is based in London.