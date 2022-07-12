Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation

Government offices, banks, share market and private offices resumed Tuesday after the vacation of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the major religious festivals of Muslim community, reports news agency BSS.
This year, the government employees got four-day holidays at a stretch as 8-9 July were weekly holidays, while 10-11 July were public holidays for Eid-ul-Azha, which was celebrated on Sunday.
Thursday was last working day.
A huge number of people left capital Dhaka to celebrate the festival at their village homes with their dear and near ones. Dhaka streets took deserted look as people went to villages to celebrate the festival.