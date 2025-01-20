Tarique Rahman to leaders, activists: Mistakes today may lead to regret tomorrow
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has warned party leaders and members, emphasising the importance of aligning with public expectations.
Referring to the events of 5 August, he said, “We have seen what happens when you fail to comply with the people’s demands. Any mistakes could lead to the same consequences. People will show their power, leaving you with regret. It is high time to meet the expectations of the people. The party must stand by them.”
Tarique Rahman joined the discussion virtually, addressing a meeting held at the Engineers’ Institution auditorium in Ramna on Sunday evening. The event was organised to celebrate the 89th birth anniversary of the BNP’s founder and former president of Bangladesh Ziaur Rahman.
As the chief guest, Tarique Rahman stated, “Dictators are forced to flee the country when people rise in agitation. This example is still fresh.” He cited the long rule of the Awami League and how the student-led mass uprising on 5 August forced the government to step down and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to leave the country.
Addressing party leaders and activists, he remarked, “You might feel satisfied that the BNP is a large party, but what happens if the people get furious? The example is before you, still fresh. At the end of the day, it’s all about the people.”
Tarique Rahman further noted that various political forces, both large and small, are attempting to make statements against the BNP. He urged the party’s leaders and activists to remain cautious and vigilant in such situations.
Addressing the party leaders and activists, Tarique Rahman posed a question: “Will BNP leaders and activists be able to live well if someone else forms the government?” The audience present in the auditorium shouted in unison, “No.”
He then asked, “If someone else forms the government for some reason, will it be good for the country and the nation?” Once again, the crowd responded with a resounding, “No.”
Finally, Tarique Rahman urged the leaders and activists, “There is still time to stand by the people. We still have time to act in the way the people expect. At the end of the day, you have to return to those people.”
The BNP acting chairman further emphasised the challenges of the upcoming elections, saying, “I have been saying for several months that the upcoming elections will not be as easy as you think. No matter how much you may feel confident in your mind that BNP has organisations reaching all the way to the rural level, what do others have? Your organisations may be robust… You have taken the party to the grassroots, ward by ward. But still, at the end of the day, people matter.”
Reform before elections a lame argument
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presided over the discussion meeting, emphasising the urgency of elections over reforms. He stated, "Reform first, elections later—this is a lame argument. Why should the elections be delayed? If the elections are held quickly, the country's crisis will come to an end quickly."
Highlighting the dire economic situation, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The prices of goods have risen to such an extent that people are struggling. Prices are increasing every day." He urged the interim government to address this pressing issue.
Addressing the interim government directly, the BNP Secretary General remarked, "Those in the administration have started acting as they did before. Corruption has resumed. Focus on ensuring that this corruption does not occur. Pay attention to good governance and ensure that the police do their jobs properly. Make immediate arrangements for quick elections."
Demand for quick elections
In the discussion meeting, BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Salah Uddin Ahmed, and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed called for prompt parliamentary elections.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain stated that the interim government is the culmination of BNP’s prolonged movement, urging it to transfer power to a government elected by the people as soon as possible and step aside.
Salah Uddin Ahmed emphasised that the events of August 5 did not occur spontaneously, remarking, “Some ambitions can be detrimental to the country.”
He urged the interim government not to become a tool to fulfil anyone’s ambitions and advised, “If you want to be remembered in history, hold national elections on 5 August. Organising elections doesn’t require more than three to four months.”
Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed expressed concerns about preparations to form what he called a “Kings Party,” stating that efforts are underway to bring a specific party to power. He stressed that the interim government’s primary responsibility is to hand over power to an elected government.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury remarked that individuals whose integrity is in question have no place in the BNP.
BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Selima Rahman, and others also talked in the meeting. BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin moderated the event.
Tributes paid at Zia's tomb
Earlier yesterday morning, BNP leaders and activists paid tribute to Ziaur Rahman by placing flowers at his tomb in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. Thousands of leaders and workers from various BNP bodies and associate organisations participated in the event.
Speaking to journalists after paying tribute, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the Reform Commission’s report would not be acceptable without a consensus among all political parties.
When asked about the election process, Mirza Fakhrul dismissed any perceived conflict between reforms and elections, stating, “There is no conflict between reforms and elections. The party that comes to power will take the reforms forward.”