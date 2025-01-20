Tarique Rahman to leaders, activists: Mistakes today may lead to regret tomorrow

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has warned party leaders and members, emphasising the importance of aligning with public expectations.

Referring to the events of 5 August, he said, “We have seen what happens when you fail to comply with the people’s demands. Any mistakes could lead to the same consequences. People will show their power, leaving you with regret. It is high time to meet the expectations of the people. The party must stand by them.”

Tarique Rahman joined the discussion virtually, addressing a meeting held at the Engineers’ Institution auditorium in Ramna on Sunday evening. The event was organised to celebrate the 89th birth anniversary of the BNP’s founder and former president of Bangladesh Ziaur Rahman.

As the chief guest, Tarique Rahman stated, “Dictators are forced to flee the country when people rise in agitation. This example is still fresh.” He cited the long rule of the Awami League and how the student-led mass uprising on 5 August forced the government to step down and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to leave the country.