We’re searching for others involved in farcical election: Prosecution

The prosecution on Friday said former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda provided information regarding various allegations, including the ‘ballot stuffing at night’ in the 2018 election. He revealed the information during a four-day remand interrogation.

The prosecution argued that they are searching for others involved in that farcical election and that Nurul Huda should be questioned again for more information.

Following the end of a four-day remand, Nurul Huda was produced before Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court on Friday afternoon in a case filed by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader over conducting a controversial election.

Sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station and the case investigating officer, Shamsuzzoha Sarkar, submitted a fresh plea seeking a 10-day remand for further interrogation.

Chief public prosecutor (PP) of the Dhaka metropolitan sessions court, Omar Faruq Faruqi, placed arguments, highlighting violence and irregularities during the 2018 election, as well as mentioning the need to identify the others involved.

Nurul Huda was brought to the CMM court in a black-glassed microbus around 2:30 pm. Police were seen escorting him out after being held in the court custody for about an hour.