Lavrov pays a courtesy call on PM Sheikh Hasina

Visiting Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday morning. The Russian foreign ministry has published a post regarding the visit on their Twitter handle.

Lavrov landed in Dhaka from the Indonesian capital Jakarta on a special flight Thursday evening.

Lavrov has come to Dhaka before going on to attend the G20 summit opening tomorrow, Saturday in the capital of India, New Delhi. Since Bangladesh’s independence, this is the first time any Russian foreign minister has come to visit Dhaka.