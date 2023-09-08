Lavrov praises Dhaka’s stance despite US pressure

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Bangladesh for following an independent foreign policy prioritising the national interest despite pressure from the US and its allies. He said that Russia is keen to strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh, their second largest partner in South Asia after India, at all levels, including political.

Sergey Lavrov reiterated his country’s support for Bangladesh in a press conference on the first day of his visit to Dhaka on Thursday evening in the presence of Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

He came to Dhaka ahead of the G-20 summit to be held in Delhi, India from Saturday. He will leave for Delhi after paying a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina today. Earlier on Saturday evening, he landed in Dhaka from Indonesian capital Jakarta on a special flight.