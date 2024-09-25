Announcement to meet 18 demands
Most factories resume operations in Savar, Ashulia
Operations of most of the factories in the industrial areas of Savar and Ashulia resumed Wednesday as the owners agreed to meet the 18-point demands of readymade garment factory workers.
The demands include monthly attendance allowance, increasing tiffin and night-time allowance and implementing the minimum wage.
Ashulia industrial zone police-1 super Mohammad Sarwar Alam and labour leaders, however, said 19 factories in Savar and Ashulia remained shut due to financial issues and salary. Of them, general holiday has been announced at five factories while 14 factories are closed under section 13 (1) of labour law-2006.
Most of those are RMG factories while some are food processing, leather goods and other factories.
Members of joint forces were staying in front of the factories to keep the situation normal.
Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Labour Trade Union centre’s law affairs secretary Khairul Mamun told Prothom Alo that the situation has remained normal as the factory owners agreed to implement the 18-point demands. But many factory workers are hoping to hear this from their owners.