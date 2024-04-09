Eid-ul-Fitr Thursday as Shawwal moon not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for the Muslims, will be celebrated on Thursday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the Bangladesh sky on Tuesday evening.
The decision was taken from a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation’s auditorium at national mosque, Baitul Mukarram in the evening.
National Moon Sighting Committee president and state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan chaired the meeting.
Information from all the district offices of Islamic Foundation, district administration, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) was analysed at the meeting before taking the decision.