MRT police deployed at each metro train to oversee security

The authorities have deployed MRT police personnel at the Dhaka Metro Rail aimed at ensuring overall security.

"We have deployed two policemen at every train for ensuring security to travelers," Deputy General Manager (Security) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Major (Retd) Mohammad Zakir Siddique told BSS today.

The MRT Police have been entrusted with managing large crowds, easing passenger concerns alongside ensuring security and the deployment will continue until further order, he said.