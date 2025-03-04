MRT police deployed at each metro train to oversee security
The authorities have deployed MRT police personnel at the Dhaka Metro Rail aimed at ensuring overall security.
"We have deployed two policemen at every train for ensuring security to travelers," Deputy General Manager (Security) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Major (Retd) Mohammad Zakir Siddique told BSS today.
The MRT Police have been entrusted with managing large crowds, easing passenger concerns alongside ensuring security and the deployment will continue until further order, he said.
The MRT Police started formal operation since 9 Oct 2023 with 500 personnel headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police under the supervision of the Police Headquarters.
The government approved formation of the MRT Police on 24 May 2023 to oversee the security of the mass rapid transit system.
The first metro rail in Dhaka was inaugurated on 29 Dec 2022, running from Uttara's Diabari to Agargaon.