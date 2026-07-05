New research funding rules leave public university academics unhappy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a major change in the way research funding is allocated in the budgets of Bangladesh’s public universities.

Under the new policy, research grants will no longer be transferred directly to university authorities. Instead, the funds will be administered through the UGC.

The new arrangement has drawn criticism from the authorities and faculty members of leading universities, including the University of Dhaka. They argue that the policy will undermine academic freedom and create additional bureaucratic hurdles.

University of Dhaka Vice-Chancellor ABM Obaidul Islam believes that placing research funding under UGC control will reduce research at universities.

“Perhaps only a handful of people will continue conducting research, but regular research activities will come to a halt,” he told Prothom Alo. “This decision will also undermine the academic autonomy of universities. Therefore, it should not be implemented.”

He said he is scheduled to meet UGC Chairman Mamun Ahmed on 9 July to discuss research funding and other issues, where he will present the university’s position.