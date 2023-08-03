Tk 63b in arrears, traders reluctant to import fertiliser

The crisis of dollar, arrears to suppliers and reluctance of contractors to participate in tenders -- these are the three problems the agriculture ministry is facing in importing fertilisers at the start of the new fiscal year (2023-24). As a result, some uncertainty about the supply of fertilisers is being created.

According to sources from the Ministry of Agriculture and fertiliser importers, the amount owed by the suppliers to the ministry is around Tk 63 billion. Besides, importing fertilisers requires a large amount of foreign exchange. There is also a crisis in the banking sector.

The crisis is not confined to importing fertiliser alone; sufficient dollar is not available to import fuel too. The private sector is also facing a crisis while importing products. On the other hand, due to insufficient revenue collection, the Ministry of Finance is not able to pay subsidy money on time in various sectors including electricity, fertiliser.