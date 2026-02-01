Leave to appeal dismissed: Manjurul Ahsan cannot contest in Cumilla-4

The Appellate Division has dismissed the leave to appeal filed by BNP’s nominated candidate for Cumilla-4, Manjurul Ahsan Munshi, seeking to restore his candidacy. As a result, he will not be able to contest the 13th national parliamentary election.

After failing in the High Court to regain his candidacy, Manjurul Ahsan had approached the Supreme Court for leave to appeal. Following the hearing, a five-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury today, Sunday, dismissed the leave to appeal. The seat is currently contested by National Citizen Party (NCP) candidate Hasnat Abdullah.

Earlier, the concerned returning officer had declared Manjurul Ahsan’s nomination valid. NCP candidate Hasnat Abdullah appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against this decision, alleging that BNP’s candidate had concealed information about his defaulted loans while submitting the nomination.