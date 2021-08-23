OIC emergency meeting: Dhaka calls for lasting peace in Afghanistan

The ambassador said Bangladesh stands ready to share its socioeconomic development experiences with the Afghan people once the situation gets normalised.

At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the OIC Executive Committee, the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives on the situation in Afghanistan was held at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) general secretariat in Jeddah.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the commitment of the OIC's member states to help them bring peace, security, stability, and development to Afghanistan.

It also urged all parties to work towards advancing the interests of the Afghan people, to renounce violence and urgently restore security and civil order throughout the Afghan society, and to establish lasting peace to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people for stability, decent life, respect of their rights, and prosperity.

Earlier, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh wants to see lasting peace in Afghanistan that has gone through many ups and downs, noting that the current situation has an impact on South Asian politics.

He said Bangladesh will decide the nature of its relations with Afghanistan observing the situation closely and considering how things move ahead.

"We're ready to help Afghanistan when we feel that there's a stable government in place with people's mandate," he told reporters recently.



