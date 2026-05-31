Finland boosts support for Rohingya refugees with EUR 2 million contribution

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced a EUR 2 million contribution from the Government of Finland to sustain life-saving assistance and protection for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. With this increased contribution, Finland enables UNHCR to fill critical gaps, including in underfunded areas such as skills development and resilience programming, reports a press release.

Nearly a decade after fleeing targeted violence and persecution in Myanmar, 1.2 million stateless Rohingya continue to reside in Bangladesh. With limited livelihood opportunities, Rohingya in Bangladesh remain largely dependent on aid: In 2025, only 23 per cent of refugee households earned income through cash-for-work, the only formal livelihood activity permitted. 42 per cent had access to temporary and unstable income sources, while 35 per cent had no income source at all and relied fully on assistance.

As funding falls, the most vulnerable bear the brunt: women and girls, persons with disabilities, older people, and some 150,000 new arrivals since early 2024, who are still without shelters due to lack of space in the already very congested camps.