Elderly mother found dead in squalid flat despite having 3 highly educated children

Police have recovered the body of 75-year-old Nur Jahan Begum from her residence in the capital’s Mirpur. Video footage of the flat where she had been living with her daughter has since circulated widely on social media. The footage shows that the entire apartment, including Nur Jahan Begum’s room, was in an extremely filthy and unhygienic condition.

Images of the body have also revealed a horrifying scene, with what appeared to be white fungal growth covering Nur Jahan Begum’s right eye. Officials at Pallabi police station who were involved in the recovery operation said they observed the presence of maggots on the body when it was recovered.

On Tuesday afternoon, journalists from Prothom Alo and several other media outlets visited the third-floor flat of the building on Road No. 13, Block C, Section 6, Mirpur. Despite repeatedly ringing the doorbell and waiting for an extended period, no one opened the door.

Residents of the building and neighbouring locals said that the manner in which the elderly woman died inside the flat was entirely unacceptable.