Tk 6.60 billion toll collected from Padma Bridge till 25 April : Obaidul Quader

More than Tk 6.60 billon toll has been collected from the Padma Bridge till 25 April, said road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Besides, 77,529 motorbikes crossed the bridge from 6 am on April 22 till 6 am on April 26 and during this period Tk 7,752,900 toll were collected, he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with the staff of the Bridges Division at the Secretariat.