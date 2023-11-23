Election can be deferred if 'they' join: EC Anisur

Making an indication towards the BNP, election commissioner Anisur Rahman has said the commission might consider rescheduling the election if they and other political parties join it.
He made the statement in response to a query of reporters at the Sylhet deputy commissioner's office on Thursday afternoon, following a view exchange meeting with returning officers, assistant returning officers, members of law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.
Recently, election commissioner Rasheda Sultana said the commission might consider rescheduling the election if the BNP and other opposition parties join the electoral race.
Asked about the statement, Anisur Rahman said, "Mentioning a particular party, one of the election commissioners said two days ago that we would consider the issue if they join the polls. We have scope for rescheduling.”
Regarding Jatiya Party’s request for a deferment of the election, he said, “Jatiya Party has not approached us formally. If they come to us formally and a logical ground prevails, we would be open to discussing it.”
He further noted that there are 44 political parties registered with the election commission, and no election has ever witnessed participation of all parties. An election climate prevails when the majority of registered parties join the electoral race.
Since assuming office, the commission has consistently urged the 44 registered parties to participate in the election. It still urges them to take part in the electoral process and ensure a free, fair, and inclusive election, added the election commissioner.
Asked if the non-participation of the BNP would impact the election, Anisur Rahman said the media reports indicate participation of 70 per cent of political parties.
If 70 per cent of the parties engage in the election, there is no reason that the election will be affected.
He reiterated that the election will wait for none and take place in time due to constitutional obligations.