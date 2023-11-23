Election can be deferred if 'they' join: EC Anisur

Making an indication towards the BNP, election commissioner Anisur Rahman has said the commission might consider rescheduling the election if they and other political parties join it.

He made the statement in response to a query of reporters at the Sylhet deputy commissioner's office on Thursday afternoon, following a view exchange meeting with returning officers, assistant returning officers, members of law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.

Recently, election commissioner Rasheda Sultana said the commission might consider rescheduling the election if the BNP and other opposition parties join the electoral race.