Dengue: 8 patients die, 1221 hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Eight dengue patients died and 1221 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.
“During the period, 434 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 787 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital,” said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
This year, the total number of cases rose to 29,786 while 158 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.
Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.