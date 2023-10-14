Rail connectivity restored in Kurigram after 23 hours

According to the investigation, the authorities stopped the train movement on this route from Friday night on October 13 due to the damage to the bridge. The railway authorities stopped the movement of Parbatipur local trains from Chilmari Ramna railway station, including the shuttle of Kurigram-Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express and Rangpur Express from Kurigram until the bridge was repaired.

However, the railway authorities made arrangements to board trains from Lalmonirhat, Teesta and Kaunia stations for the passengers of Kurigram Express travelling from Lalmonirhat to Dhaka until the bridge was repaired.

Md Golam Mostafa, senior deputy assistant engineer of Teesta Road Division, said the railway bridge has been normalized by continuous repair work since last night. He said the railway bridge will be permanently constructed when the dry season starts.