4 former AL ministers, state ministers join marriage ceremony in London

At least four former ministers and state ministers of the Awami League government were spotted at a marriage function in London, United Kingdom.

They were seen at Hotel InterContinental in London at the marriage ceremony of UK Awami League’s General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruq.

Awami League’s Joint General Secretary and former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Presidium Member and former Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary and former Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Sylhet district Awami League President and former State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury were present at the marriage ceremony.