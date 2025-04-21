4 former AL ministers, state ministers join marriage ceremony in London
At least four former ministers and state ministers of the Awami League government were spotted at a marriage function in London, United Kingdom.
They were seen at Hotel InterContinental in London at the marriage ceremony of UK Awami League’s General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruq.
Awami League’s Joint General Secretary and former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Presidium Member and former Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary and former Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Sylhet district Awami League President and former State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury were present at the marriage ceremony.
Former lawmaker of Sylhet-3 Habibur Rahman Habib was also seen at the ceremony.
This has been the first instance where four former ministers were seen at the same programme since the ouster of Awami League government in a mass uprising on 5 August last year.
Earlier on 8 December, Abdur Rahman and Shafiqur Rahman were seen in public for the first time on 8 December at a programme in London where Sheikh Hasina joined virtually.
Khalid Mahmud was seen at a programme of Awami League in London on 2 February while Hasan Mahmud was seen attending an Eid jamaat in London on 30 March.
The UK Awami League leaders were fretting over the presence of the former ministers.
A Jubo League leader of the UK unit, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo the way they are joining such programmes while leaving hundreds of thousands of activists of Awami League and associate organisations in danger is shameful.