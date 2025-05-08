Inquiry committee formed over Hamid’s departure, Kishoreganj SP withdrawn
A three-member inquiry committee headed by the additional inspector general of police (administration) has been formed in connection with the departure of former President Abdul Hamid to Thailand.
Besides, the superintendent (SP) of Kishoreganj police has been withdrawn in the incident, said Faisal Hossain, public relation officer of home ministry on Thursday evening.
Earlier, an additional deputy commissioner of the immigration police was withdrawn and two other police officers suspended on the same ground.
Meanwhile, home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury vowed to step down if he fails to bring those who collaborated with the former president to leave the country to book.
Warning of strict actions, adviser Jahangir said no one will be spared who facilitated the former president’s departure.
The former president left the country for Thailand through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka early Thursday.