12th national polls to be lauded at home and abroad: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed his firm belief that the forthcoming election will be free, fair, and neutral through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.
It will be credible to the people and appreciated at home and abroad.
He made the statement while addressing an inaugural event of the training programme for executive magistrates at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka on Sunday.
“The election should be free. International perspectives need to be considered for the sake of the country and its economy,” he said.
The CEC said various nations have expressed interest in the election here and met with the government as well as the Election Commission (EC) repeatedly to convey their expectations.
“They expect that the election will be free and fair. When they have expectations, they strongly express them. Such expectations are not unfair,” he added.
Regarding the credibility of the election, Kazi Habibul Awal said the certification of the EC or any minister is not enough to make the election credible. Observers and mass media play a significant role in an election. Media workers will have access to everywhere, except for the secret polling booth.
He stood firm to prove at any cost that an incumbent government can hold an election through the election commission.
The CEC revisited the allegations associated with the previous two elections and admitted to the curtailed credibility of voting in the aftermath. “A party had boycotted the 2014 national parliamentary election, which was marred by violence. There are also some controversies centering on the 2018 election. The overall credibility of elections was undermined.”
However, he stood firm to address the issues and prove at any cost that an incumbent government can hold an election through the election commission. The government is compelled to cooperate with the EC.
He clarified the role of executive magistrates on the polling day and said they can prosecute any irregularities on the spot.
The polling day witnesses some unfair efforts, including ballot stuffing, occupying polling stations, and using muscle power. If immediate action is taken in such cases, it will develop trust among the voters, he added.