Staged, suicidal competition taking place in the elections

Iftekharuzzaman, who is also a core group member of the platform, said it is clear that participation of all possible parties and candidates could not be ensured in this election and such a situation was not created. That’s why people’s voting rights are not safeguarded.

He said the situation prevailing is risky. Those who have created such a situation are also aware that this condition may give rise to undemocratic forces. None wants such a situation as it is risky for all citizens.

He said the affidavits of the candidates submitted to the election commission have provided the people with a chance to know about the income and property of their candidates. If the EC had the courage to exercise its powers properly, the candidatures of many would have been cancelled on charges of hiding information. But it is not happening. However, the ACC can investigate the source of wealth and take action on its own initiative.

Conducting the press briefing, Center for Policy Dialogue’s (CPD) distinguished fellow Mostafizur Rahman said there has been development but there are many problems here in terms of equitable distribution.

The disparity has also surfaced in the bureau of statistics' household survey.