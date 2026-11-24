2nd phase
Padma Bridge link: Eight-lane road planned via Postogola to Gabtoli to avoid Dhaka traffic
Crossing the Padma Bridge, vehicles could travel towards Postogola and then reach Gabtoli via Kamrangirchar and Rayerbazar.
An initiative to develop an alternative route that would allow vehicles to bypass Dhaka’s busy inner roads is moving forward.
As part of the plan, a narrow road from Rayerbazar to Loharpul in Kamrangirchar is being upgraded to eight lanes.
Once the remaining section from Loharpul to Postogola is built, vehicles heading towards Gabtoli from the southwestern region will be able to use this alternative route.
The benefits would not be limited to long-distance travellers. Vehicles whose destinations are outside central Dhaka could avoid the city's inner roads, reducing pressure on local traffic as well. The route could divert some of the traffic generated by the combination of daily urban commutes and inter-district transport to the southwestern outskirts of the capital.
However, the benefits will depend on the section from Rayerbazar to Gabtoli being developed by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). A DNCC official said the section is currently under the control of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) for development.
The physical progress of the first phase of the Inner Circular Ring Road, being implemented by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), stands at 52 per cent. The new deadline for completing the Rayerbazar–Loharpul section is June next year. A project proposal for the second phase, covering the section from Loharpul to Postogola, has been submitted to the ministry. The estimated cost is Tk 52 billion.
However, completing the first phase alone will not deliver the full benefits of an alternative route from Postogola to Gabtoli. The second phase must be implemented, and the connection from Rayerbazar towards Gabtoli must also be made operational. Construction of the first phase is underway, while the second phase is awaiting approval.
Asked about the project, DSCC Administrator Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo that progress on this project was better than on the corporation's other projects. He expected the first phase to be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He also hoped the government would approve the second phase soon.
Wider road taking shape
A recent visit to the project site found construction work underway along the entire stretch from Rayerbazar to Loharpul. The outline of a 120-foot-wide road has become visible where there was once a narrow street. However, the pace and stage of work vary across different sections. In some places, different layers of the road are being built, while work on associated infrastructure is underway elsewhere. Although space for the wider road has taken shape, the entire stretch is still under construction.
The main road under the first phase is 4.8 kilometres long. Under the plan, the four middle lanes will serve as an expressway, while the four lanes on either side will function as service roads for local traffic. This will provide separate facilities for long-distance vehicles and local commuters. Two kilometres of connecting roads are also being constructed to link the main route with local roads.
Under this arrangement, long-distance travellers will be able to use the central four lanes, while local vehicles will move along the service roads on either side. Footpaths and pedestrian bridges will be provided for pedestrians. Designated bus stops have also been included in the plan to accommodate passenger boarding and alighting.
The project includes a total of 10 kilometres of footpaths and 10 kilometres of drains on both sides of the road, three vehicular overpasses and three pedestrian bridges. Six designated bus stops and six passenger shelters are also planned. These facilities are expected to improve access to the road for residents of surrounding areas.
According to project progress documents, construction work on footpaths and drains has been completed along a combined stretch of 6.5 kilometres. One layer of bitumen has been laid on 1.7 kilometres of the main road. Construction of the columns for all three overpasses has been completed, while work on the girders has also progressed. This means structures for vehicles to cross over the road are taking shape alongside the main road.
How the route could ease traffic inside the city
The main idea behind the project is to provide a separate route for vehicles that do not need to enter Dhaka's central areas. A vehicle coming across the Padma Bridge and heading towards Gabtoli or destinations beyond it will be able to take the alternative route from Postogola. If it can travel towards Gabtoli via Kamrangirchar and Rayerbazar, it will have less need to use the busy roads in central Dhaka.
This could divert some inter-district vehicles from the city's inner roads. The traffic pressure created by long-distance vehicles alongside local buses, private cars and other vehicles could then be distributed across different routes. Beyond passenger transport, the alternative connection could also become important for managing traffic in the capital.
However, no specific estimates are available on how many vehicles will use the new route or how much traffic pressure it will reduce on individual roads. To deliver the expected benefits, the entire route, access and exit points, and traffic management systems will need to function effectively. If any section remains incomplete, it will be difficult to realise the full benefits of the wider road.
Second phase to connect the route to Postogola
The proposed second phase includes the construction of an eight-kilometre road from Loharpul to Postogola, alongside a seven-kilometre elevated expressway. The total length of the entry and exit ramps connecting the road at Postogola will be approximately 1.6 kilometres. Another one-kilometre ramp has been proposed to connect the route to the Sadarghat terminal.
The plan also includes eight underpasses, footpaths and drains, designated bus stops, passenger shelters and a toll plaza. Alongside improving connectivity between Dhaka and the southwestern region, the objectives of this phase include ensuring safer pedestrian movement and improving traffic management.
The proposed implementation period for the second phase is November 2026 to June 2030. The entire project cost is proposed to be financed by the government. Construction of this section can proceed once approval and funding are secured. This connection will be crucial to allowing vehicles to travel from Postogola to the road being built under the first phase.
Target to complete work within revised deadline
The revised cost of the first phase is Tk 10.14 billion. The project, approved in October 2023, was originally scheduled for completion in June this year. The deadline has now been extended to 30 June 2027. National Development Engineers Limited is carrying out the construction work.
According to project sources, completing the work also requires the relocation of electricity infrastructure and land acquisition. The project includes relocating around 480 electricity poles and eight transmission towers. Although the relocation of various power lines has progressed, the work is not yet complete. Construction of the road therefore needs to be coordinated with the activities of the relevant agencies.
At a meeting held on 1 July, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, instructions were given to prioritise the relocation of electricity towers and expedite the acquisition of the required land. A deadline was also set for preparing the project proposal for the second phase.
The wider road is now taking shape along the Rayerbazar–Loharpul stretch. The next major task is to connect it to Postogola.
DSCC Administrator Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo that traffic congestion on roads inside the capital would ease considerably once construction of the road was completed.
He said officials concerned had been instructed to ensure there was no negligence in the work.