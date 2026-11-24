Crossing the Padma Bridge, vehicles could travel towards Postogola and then reach Gabtoli via Kamrangirchar and Rayerbazar.

An initiative to develop an alternative route that would allow vehicles to bypass Dhaka’s busy inner roads is moving forward.

As part of the plan, a narrow road from Rayerbazar to Loharpul in Kamrangirchar is being upgraded to eight lanes.

Once the remaining section from Loharpul to Postogola is built, vehicles heading towards Gabtoli from the southwestern region will be able to use this alternative route.