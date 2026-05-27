Rivers increasingly used to conceal murders

Most recently, on the morning of 16 May, river police recovered the body of a 25-year-old young man with his throat slit, floating in the Buriganga River under the Mohammadpur-Bashila Bridge area. The body was decomposed and his identity could not be established. He was wearing black three-quarter pants and a blue full-sleeve shirt. There were also marks of sharp weapon injuries on different parts of the body.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Alaul Haque of Bashila River Police Outpost said that the young man’s throat was cut with a sharp weapon, and injury marks were found on various parts of the body. The body could not be identified due to decomposition. It is believed that unidentified assailants killed him and dumped the body in the river to conceal the crime.

On 23 August last year, the bodies of a woman and a child were found floating in the Buriganga. Later, river police of Sadarghat Police Station recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy to Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue in Old Dhaka. Due to decomposition and loss of fingerprints, the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed. Earlier, no one came to the morgue to claim the bodies. As the autopsy report revealed murder, river police filed a murder case at South Keraniganj police station.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohan Rana of Sadarghat River police station told Prothom Alo that there was no clue in the murder of the woman and child. Therefore, the killers could not be identified. If identified, it would have been easier to uncover the mystery of the murder using information from relatives.

Due to lack of identification, there has been no progress in the investigation. The police have preserved DNA samples of both bodies. If anyone comes forward to identify the bodies, they will be matched. At the same time, missing reports filed at various police stations are being cross-checked.

On 8 October 2024, the headless body of a young man was recovered from among water hyacinths on the bank of the Shitalakshya River at Koyla Ghat in Kaliganj, Gazipur. Due to decomposition, fingerprints could not be taken to identify the body. Two days after being missing, the family went to Kaliganj Police Station to file a general diary (GD). Later, based on police information, the body was identified at the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College in Dhaka based on tattoos and clothing. DNA tests later confirmed Zakir Hossain’s identity.

The fourth investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Nazrul Islam of Dhaka River Police, told Prothom Alo that the previous three investigating officers could not solve the mystery of Zakir’s murder. After taking over the investigation, he began working using the victim’s mobile call detail records (CDR).

Based on the last phone contact, a person named Kabir Hossain was arrested. On the same basis, two more individuals, Humayun and Ratan, were arrested. They were also friends of Zakir. Ratan confessed to the murder. Later, all three gave confessional statements in court. A charge sheet has been submitted against them.