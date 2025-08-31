Haven’t seen such a dreadful state of law and order: Prof. Samina Luthfa
A section of politically vested quarters have deliberately destabilised Bangladesh in pursuit of their own narrow interests, observed Professor Samina Luthfa of the Department of Sociology at Dhaka University.
“The government has been utterly incapable of controlling this destabilisation. We have never witnessed such a dreadful state of law and order before. Each day we step outside risking our lives,” she said.
She made these remarks at an anti-repression teachers’ rally held at the foot of the Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture on Dhaka University campus, organised by the University Teachers’ Network on Sunday afternoon.
The rally was convened to protest the ongoing persecution, assaults and dismissals of teachers across the country, the arbitrary mass lawsuits, organised attacks on citizens’ rights movements, and the military–police torture of Nurul Haque, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad and former DUCSU vice-president.
The organisers also demanded security, dignity and justice for citizens.
Referring to the violence in July 2024, Professor Samina Luthfa said, “The demand had been for the killings of July to be investigated and brought to justice. But neither an inquiry nor any trial has been seen. As a result, people appeared to have lost faith in the justice system over the past year. To this is now added a sort of competition among certain political quarters, who are exploiting the gaps in law enforcement for their own special interests, leaving Bangladesh in disarray.”
She further noted that in the past year, attacks had been carried out on Baul singers, shrines, women and ethnic minorities of differing beliefs, but the state and the government were seen to remain silent and inactive.
Calling last year’s uprising an “eruption of public anger,” she stated, “One year has passed. Now is the time for peace, for reconstruction. This situation can no longer be allowed to persist.”
Citing the incident of harassment of Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman (Karzon) of Dhaka University at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on 28 August, Professor Luthfa said, “A colleague goes to express his views, to attend a protest meeting, and is subjected to humiliation at the hands of various interest groups. Yet the university administration has not uttered a single word in his defence. This suggests that the present administration is scarcely different from the self-serving one of the past. Both remain preoccupied with advancing their own political agendas, even playing games to prove their loyalties. The question remains—who will safeguard the interests of teachers? Even a teachers’ association is ineffective at the university.”
Speaking on the recent assault on Nurul Haque, Samina Luthfa said, “The brutal attack on Nurul Haque sparked a storm of condemnation across the country. After this, the government and the Home Minister in particular have no moral legitimacy to remain in office.”
She also expressed her apprehensions about the forthcoming national election amid such fraught circumstances.
Professor Samina Luthfa remarked, if this climate of uncertainty is to be dispelled, law and order must be improved without delay. The alarming cultivation of mob culture within universities must be brought to an end immediately. Teachers and students must no longer be attacked for their political beliefs.
Others who addressed the gathering included Professor Kazi Maruful Islam of the Department of Development Studies at Dhaka University, Professor Kamrul Hasan Mamun of the Department of Physics at Dhaka University, Associate Professor Tahmina Khanam of the Department of Management at DU, and Associate Professor Nasir Uddin Ahmed of the Department of English at Jagannath University.
The event was conducted by Associate Professor Moshahida Sultana of the Department of Accounting at Dhaka University.