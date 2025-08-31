Haven’t seen such a dreadful state of law and order: Prof. Samina Luthfa

Citing the incident of harassment of Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman (Karzon) of Dhaka University at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on 28 August, Professor Luthfa said, “A colleague goes to express his views, to attend a protest meeting, and is subjected to humiliation at the hands of various interest groups. Yet the university administration has not uttered a single word in his defence. This suggests that the present administration is scarcely different from the self-serving one of the past. Both remain preoccupied with advancing their own political agendas, even playing games to prove their loyalties. The question remains—who will safeguard the interests of teachers? Even a teachers’ association is ineffective at the university.”

She further noted that in the past year, attacks had been carried out on Baul singers, shrines, women and ethnic minorities of differing beliefs, but the state and the government were seen to remain silent and inactive.

Speaking on the recent assault on Nurul Haque, Samina Luthfa said, “The brutal attack on Nurul Haque sparked a storm of condemnation across the country. After this, the government and the Home Minister in particular have no moral legitimacy to remain in office.”

She also expressed her apprehensions about the forthcoming national election amid such fraught circumstances.