One million tourists to spend Eid holidays at Cox's Bazar

The holy month of Ramadan draws to a close and Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner.

Over the last two Eids, due to the prevalence of the corona pandemic, very few tourists thronged the sea beaches.

This time things are different. At least one million (10 lakh) tourists are flocking to the world's longest sea beach in Cox's Bazar. Already 60 per cent of the hotel, motel, guesthouse and resort rooms as well as cottages have been booked in advance.

The remaining rooms will be snatched up before Eid, the hotel authorities are confident. They said they did not have any special offers or discounts this Eid.

However, several mobile courts of the district administration and separate monitoring teams of the hotel owners were on alert to ensure that the pressure of tourists was not used as an excuse to hike the room rents.