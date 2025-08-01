Good news for millions dependent on RMG sector: Khalilur Rahmar

National security adviser Khalilur Rahman has said, “Today, we have successfully avoided a possible 35 per cent reciprocal tariff. This is good news for our garment sector and the millions dependent on it.”

The adviser made the remarks in reaction after the US reduced the reciprocal tariff by 15 per cent to 20 per cent following the third round of talks, a press release from Washington DC said.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam shared the press release from his verified Facebook page.