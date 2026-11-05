RMG unrest: NBR orders freezing bank accounts of 100 suspected individuals
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked banks and financial institutions to freeze the bank accounts of around 100 individuals over allegations of their involvement in creating unrest in the readymade garment (RMG) industry.
At the same time, the agency has sought details of bank transactions of around 125 organisations.
The initiative has been taken to investigate whether the money of these individuals and organisations was used to create unrest in the garment sector.
The information was obtained from NBR sources. According to the sources, two intelligence units of the NBR have sent letters to banks and financial institutions requesting them to identify and freeze the bank accounts of these individuals. The agency has also sought detailed transaction statements of 125 organisations.
Most of the individuals on the list are associated with the ousted Awami League government. They include former ministers, members of parliament and influential businesspeople. Notable individuals on the list include Salman F Rahman, Abdus Salam Murshedy, Tipu Munshi, Shahriar Alam, Nasrul Hamid and Tajul Islam.
Among the businesspeople, the list includes Faizur Rahman of Tusuka Group, Abdus Salam of Well Group, Khosru Chowdhury of Nipa Group, Mosharraf Hossain of Standard Group and SM Mannan Kochi, former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Their family members are also on the list.
According to NBR sources, Alif Molla, brother-in-law of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, is also on the list of individuals whose bank accounts are to be frozen. The sources also said that information about transactions through cryptocurrency, in addition to mobile financial services, had been found.
An NBR senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the initiative to identify and freeze bank accounts had been taken based on information provided by several government agencies. At the same time, the agency had sought transaction details from a large number of organisations.
Asked about the reasons, the official said these individuals and organisations were accused of financing activities aimed at creating unrest in the garment sector. Financial transactions were being examined to verify the allegations.
Some of these individuals are currently in jail, while others are absconding. However, the NBR investigation into the allegations against them has not yet been completed. The list may get bigger, the officials concerned said, describing it as an ongoing process. They could not specify when the investigation would be completed.