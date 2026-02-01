Postal vote: 157,798 expatriate ballots reach country
A total of 157,798 expatriate ballots cast through the "Postal Vote BD" mobile app for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election and referendum have so far reached Bangladesh. At the same time, 461,604 expatriate voters have already completed their voting.
Salim Ahmad Khan, team leader of the 'OCV-SDI' project on expatriate voter registration, confirmed it to BSS on Sunday, saying that as of 11:00 am, 766,862 ballots registered through the app had reached expatriate destination countries, while 520,501 voters received their ballots and 461,604 completed voting.
Of these, 415,762 ballots were submitted to post offices or post boxes abroad, and 157,798 have so far arrived in Bangladesh, he added.
On the domestic side, the Election Commission (EC) has sent postal ballots to 580,968 registered voters inside the country (ICPV).
According to EC data, 24,091 voters had received their ballots through the Postal Vote BD app by 11:00 am Sunday.
Of them, 17,053 voters have completed voting, while 9,843 have submitted their ballots to post offices or post boxes.
Salim Ahmad Khan further said that in total, 15,33,684 voters, both expatriate and domestic, registered to vote in the 13th JS election and referendum through the app.