Postal vote: 157,798 expatriate ballots reach country

Of these, 415,762 ballots were submitted to post offices or post boxes abroad, and 157,798 have so far arrived in Bangladesh, he added.

On the domestic side, the Election Commission (EC) has sent postal ballots to 580,968 registered voters inside the country (ICPV).

According to EC data, 24,091 voters had received their ballots through the Postal Vote BD app by 11:00 am Sunday.

Of them, 17,053 voters have completed voting, while 9,843 have submitted their ballots to post offices or post boxes.

Salim Ahmad Khan further said that in total, 15,33,684 voters, both expatriate and domestic, registered to vote in the 13th JS election and referendum through the app.