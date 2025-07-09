Former ICT minister Palak breaks down in tears inside courtroom

On 5 August last year, the government of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown following a mass student-led uprising. On 13 August, the police announced the arrest of Salman F Rahman, former advisor on private investment and industry to Sheikh Hasina, and Anisul Huq, the former law minister. Both were detained from Sadarghat in Dhaka.

According to their lawyers, Salman and Anisul are being held in the same prison building in Dhaka Central Jail, located in Keraniganj. While they are kept in separate cells, they are housed within the same prison block and transported together to court in the same prison van.

Others housed in the Champakoli block of Dhaka Central Jail include former ministers Amir Hossain Amu, Abdur Razzaque, Qamrul Islam, former Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam, and former bureaucrats Jahangir Alam, Helal Uddin Ahmed, Mohibul Haque, and Nozibur Rahman.

Anisul’s lawyer, Asifur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that none of Anisul’s close relatives are currently in the country, so he visits him every 15 days. In prison, Anisul spends his time reading newspapers, religious and law books.