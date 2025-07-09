Former ICT minister Palak breaks down in tears inside courtroom
Former State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak broke down in tears today, Wednesday, while standing in the dock of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court.
As police escorted him out of the courtroom, a journalist asked, “Palak Bhai, why did you cry today?”
Palak remained silent and did not respond to any questions from reporters. He was shown arrested today in a murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station.
Detained leaders stay in the same prison building
On 5 August last year, the government of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown following a mass student-led uprising. On 13 August, the police announced the arrest of Salman F Rahman, former advisor on private investment and industry to Sheikh Hasina, and Anisul Huq, the former law minister. Both were detained from Sadarghat in Dhaka.
According to their lawyers, Salman and Anisul are being held in the same prison building in Dhaka Central Jail, located in Keraniganj. While they are kept in separate cells, they are housed within the same prison block and transported together to court in the same prison van.
Others housed in the Champakoli block of Dhaka Central Jail include former ministers Amir Hossain Amu, Abdur Razzaque, Qamrul Islam, former Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam, and former bureaucrats Jahangir Alam, Helal Uddin Ahmed, Mohibul Haque, and Nozibur Rahman.
Anisul’s lawyer, Asifur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that none of Anisul’s close relatives are currently in the country, so he visits him every 15 days. In prison, Anisul spends his time reading newspapers, religious and law books.
Salman’s lawyer said the same about his client that no close family members are currently in Bangladesh. Salman also spends his time reading religious books and newspapers.
Senior Jail Superintendent Suraiya Akhter said that Salman, Anisul, and around 60 other first-class prisoners are housed in the same block. They do not mix with general inmates but see each other regularly.
According to jail rules, first-class inmates are allowed visits from close family members every 15 days, and they receive special meals, including fish and meat.
On Pahela Baishakh, they were served panta and hilsa, and on both Eid festivals, meat was provided.
Salman and Anisul were brought from prison to the Dhaka CMM Court today and shown arrested in the Jatrabari murder case.
Appearance in court
At 10:25am, they stood side by side in the dock, speaking quietly to each other. Seven minutes later, former Education Minister Dipu Moni was also brought to the dock. She began speaking with Palak, and then moved toward Salman, greeting him and then talking with Anisul as well. At this point, the judge had not yet entered the courtroom.
The judge arrived at 10:35am. Police then filed petitions to show Salman, Anisul, Dipu Moni, Amir Hossain Amu, and Palak arrested in separate murder cases filed at the Jatrabari police station.
Even during the hearing, Salman, Anisul, and Dipu Moni continued talking among themselves in low voices.
At one point, a police officer called out Salman’s name. Salman raised his right hand to ensure his presence.
Palak in tears
While the others were talking, Palak kept looking toward the courtroom balcony, where one of his relatives was standing. He tried to communicate with the relative through gestures.
Suddenly, Palak began to cry, wiping away his tears with his right hand. Then, head lowered and visibly emotional, he stood silently in the dock.
After the hearing to show the accused arrested, helmets were placed on each of them before being escorted away at 10:55am. Except for Amu and Dipu Moni, the rest had their hands cuffed behind their backs.
Palak, Salman, and Anisul all stood silently with their heads lowered.
As Palak was being escorted out of the courtroom, a journalist again asked him why he cried—but he remained silent.
While Palak was being led down from the fifth floor of the courthouse, Salman was right behind him. Seeing Salman, an onlooker became visibly agitated and hurled insults at him. Salman kept his head down and walked down the stairs quietly.
Amu followed Salman, assisted by two constables holding him by the arms.
Dipu Moni came last, head bowed, as she descended the stairs.
Her lawyer, Faisal Gazi, told Prothom Alo that Dipu Moni is currently held in Kashimpur women’s prison, where she passes her time reading newspapers and religious texts.