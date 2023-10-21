BNP-Jamaat won't be spared if resort to terrorism: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated a note of warning that tougher actions will be taken against BNP and Jamaat if they engage in further arson terrorism or destructive activities in the name of movement.

"BNP-Jamaat wants to take to the streets in the name of movement. They can do movement and we have nothing to say. But, if they are again involved in arson terrorism, destruction and criminalisation, we will not spare them," she said.

The premier said this while addressing a lawyers' grand rally-2023 at the historic Suhrawardi Udyan here as the chief guest following inaugural of the 15-storey Bangladesh Bar Council Bhaban.