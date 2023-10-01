List of freedom fighters: Complexities appear over age limit

Sazzad said his father and four brothers are gazetted freedom fighters. But he has been facing a problem as the government has fixed the lowest age limit of a freedom fighter at 12 years and 6 months. He claimed he was 14 years old during the liberation war but the headmaster of his school lowered his age. According to the NID card, his birth date is 14 July 1959. As per that he is younger by one year to be considered as a freedom fighter as per the minimum age requirement fixed by the government. This has resulted in the stoppage of his monthly allowance to freedom fighters. That is why he is in favour of lowering the minimum age limit.

The liberation war affairs ministry on 17 January in 2018 issued a notification fixing the minimum age at 12 years and 6 months during the time of liberation war, on 30 November in 1971, for any person to be considered as freedom fighter in keeping with the recommendations of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council, JAMUKA (National Freedom Fighter Council).

Many applications over age-related complexities for inclusion in the list of freedom fighters have been made to JAMUKA, reveals an analysis of documents from the last eight meetings of the council. Recommendations also have been made to overlook the age-limit for many applicants.

* More to follow …