Students lock Jahangirnagar University proctor’s office over attempted rape incident
Students protesting an attempted rape incident involving a female student at Jahangirnagar University have declared the university’s proctorial team “persona non grata” on campus.
The protesters alleged that the administration not only failed to arrest the accused but also concealed information about the incident, created confusion, and deceived students.
The students made the announcement today, Saturday, during a press conference held in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence following a protest programme at approximately 9:45 am.
After the press conference, they broke the locks on two doors of the university’s proctor’s office and installed new locks.
They also announced a new protest programme to blockade the university’s new administrative building from tomorrow, Sunday.
Farzana Tabassum, general secretary of the Fazilatunnesa Hall Parliament, read out the written statement at the press conference.
She said that female students presented a six-point demand to the administration on 13 May, the day after the attempted rape and attempted murder incident that allegedly took place on campus on 12 May.
At the same time, they issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of the accused.
When the deadline expired, the students began a sit-in programme in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence from 2:00 am on Thursday night.
Farzana Tabassum said that one of the protesters’ principal demands was the resignation of the proctorial team if authorities failed to arrest the accused within 48 hours.
However, despite the expiry of the deadline, police had not arrested the accused. Instead, the students alleged that the administration repeatedly misled them and attempted to evade responsibility.
They further claimed that the vice-chancellor had personally assured them on 13 May that the administration would accept the demands raised in front of him and had formally acknowledged them with his signature.
Later, however, the administration publicly denied that position. The students described the matter as “administrative dishonesty” and “betrayal” of the students.
The written statement said, “A vice-chancellor’s responsibility is to ensure the safety of students, reveal the truth, and stand in favour of justice. Instead, we have seen the administration remain busy concealing its own failures.”
During the press conference, the protesters also said that several female students fell ill during the overnight sit-in programme in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence. Nevertheless, they continued the protest.
They alleged that, despite remaining there until 9:30 am, they received no effective initiative from the administration and instead faced delays, attempts to avoid responsibility, and insensitive behaviour.
According to the protesters, the proctor did not appear before them until dawn.
Later, after emerging from the vice-chancellor’s residence, the proctor reportedly described the protesting female students as “conspirators”.
The protesters said that the remark was irresponsible and an attempt to discredit the movement.
The protesters announced that they would continue their movement by blockading the university’s new administrative building from tomorrow until their demands are met.
Earlier, at around 2:00 am yesterday, Friday, female students had gathered in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence.
They launched the protest demanding the resignation of the proctor and the proctorial team after authorities failed to arrest the accused within the 48-hour deadline set by the students.
After remaining there throughout the night, the students announced their new programme at around 9:45 am today, Saturday before returning to their residence halls.