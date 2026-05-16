Students lock Jahangirnagar University proctor’s office over attempted rape incident

Students protesting an attempted rape incident involving a female student at Jahangirnagar University have declared the university’s proctorial team “persona non grata” on campus.

The protesters alleged that the administration not only failed to arrest the accused but also concealed information about the incident, created confusion, and deceived students.

The students made the announcement today, Saturday, during a press conference held in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence following a protest programme at approximately 9:45 am.

After the press conference, they broke the locks on two doors of the university’s proctor’s office and installed new locks.

They also announced a new protest programme to blockade the university’s new administrative building from tomorrow, Sunday.