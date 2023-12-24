Verdict in labour law violation case against Dr Yunus 1 Jan

A Dhaka court Sunday fixed 1 January as the date to pronounce the verdict against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case filed on charges of violating labour laws.
The hearing in the case continued from 11:15 am to 8:15 pm with a break.
Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana of Dhaka’s Third Labour Court fixed the date.
The three other defendants in the case are Grameen Telecom’s director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, director Nur Jahan Begum and Shahjahan.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the court, after hearing the arguments from both sides, fixed 1 January as the date to pronounce the verdict.
He also said that they have sought the highest punishment of Dr Muhammad Yunus and the three others in the case.
Dr Muhammad Yunus was present in the court during the hearing.
His lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun told Prothom Alo that the hearing started at 11:00 am today. He appealed the acquittal of four defendants including Dr Muhammad Yunus.
DIFE filed the case against the four at Dhaka’s Third Labour Court on 9 September in 2021 alleging that they violated the labour law.