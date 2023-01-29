System for peaceful transition of power has collapsed

Delivering keynote speech, Shusasoner Jonno Nagaraik (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said caretaker government system was a popular and settled system and achieved through a long movement. Caretaker government conducted free and fair national elections in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2008. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in a summary verdict on 10 May 2011 made provision to allow the tenth and eleventh parliamentary elections to be held under caretaker system. The parliament, however, passed the fifteenth amendment on 30 June 2011 before the full verdict was published which was a flagrant conflict of interest.

The keynote paper said the fifteenth amendment did not reflect peoples’ will and aspirations as there was no plebiscite on the issue. Opinions of amicus curie and experts were flouted while opinion of the opposition was not heard. The amendment was passed misconstruing the court order. The ruling party has weaponised the law by repealing the thirteenth amendment regarding the caretaker government.