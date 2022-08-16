Launch fare increased by 30pc

Following the recent fuel price hike, the launch owners had demanded for doubling the passenger fare aiming to adjust their fuel cost.
The launch operators proposed to double the fare from Tk 2.30 per kilometre (km) to Tk 4.60 for the first 100-km journey and from Tk 2.0 to Tk 4.0 per kilometre for travelling the next 100-km.
The shipping ministry at a meeting with the launch owners on Monday formed a seven-member working committee and asked it to recommend the revised fares to the ministry before Wednesday.