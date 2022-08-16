Launch fare increased by 30pc

The government has increased launch fare by 30 per cent and it is supposed to come into effect immediately from Monday, reports BSS.

Following the 30 per cent raise, the fare has increased to Tk 3, from Tk 2.30 per kilometer for travelling first 100 kilometers (km) as per the notice issued by the ministry of shipping.

While travelling more than 100km, the fare has been fixed at Tk 2.60 which was just Tk 2 earlier, said the circular. The minimum fare has been fixed at Tk 33 which was Tk 25 earlier.