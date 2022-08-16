Bangladesh

Launch fare increased by 30pc

Launches waiting at Sadarghat terminal in Dhaka
The government has increased launch fare by 30 per cent and it is supposed to come into effect immediately from Monday, reports BSS.

Following the 30 per cent raise, the fare has increased to Tk 3, from Tk 2.30 per kilometer for travelling first 100 kilometers (km) as per the notice issued by the ministry of shipping.

While travelling more than 100km, the fare has been fixed at Tk 2.60 which was just Tk 2 earlier, said the circular. The minimum fare has been fixed at Tk 33 which was Tk 25 earlier.

Following the recent fuel price hike, the launch owners had demanded for doubling the passenger fare aiming to adjust their fuel cost.

The launch operators proposed to double the fare from Tk 2.30 per kilometre (km) to Tk 4.60 for the first 100-km journey and from Tk 2.0 to Tk 4.0 per kilometre for travelling the next 100-km.

The shipping ministry at a meeting with the launch owners on Monday formed a seven-member working committee and asked it to recommend the revised fares to the ministry before Wednesday.

