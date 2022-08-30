‘I would go to school holding father’s hand once he’s back’

Sadia Sarkar Safa was only three-month-old when her father Md Sohel went missing. Now, 9-year-old Safa is a class II student. Her father still remains missing. Holding her father’s photograph, Safa came to Shahbagh with her mother Nilufar Yasmin on Tuesday morning.

“All my friends come to school with their fathers. I’ve never seen my father. I would go to school holding my father’s hand once he comes back,” Safa told this correspondent.

A total of 66 families including Safa’s, joined a human chain in front of the national museum in the morning. They have been waiting for the return of their dear ones who have gone missing for years. They urged the government to bring back their relatives who became victims of enforced disappearance.

'Mayer Dak' organised the event marking International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.