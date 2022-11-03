Jail killing: 10 convicted remain absconding

Ten of the 11 convicted in the case filed over the brutal killing of four national leaders are still absconding. There is no information about the whereabouts of three of the accused who were sentenced to death in this case. However, two of the accused, who were sentenced to life in prison, are abroad. It has not been possible to bring them back to the country as yet.

On 3 November 1975, the four national leaders - acting president of the government formed during the liberation war Syed Nazrul Islam, prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad, a member of the cabinet Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were killed in the middle of the night while detained in prison. The case filed over this incident is known as the jail killing case. Some two and a half months before this, the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with his family on 15 August 1975.